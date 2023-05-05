Don't let waste go to waste when you can turn it into cash.
The next time you clean up your pet’s poop, think twice before rushing to the nearest compost bin. You could be throwing away hundreds of dollars.
AnimalBiome, an Oakland biotech startup, is calling on East Bay residents to donate their healthy dog and cat’s poop to the company’s stool bank, according to a release on Wednesday. The business uses the feces to aid ailing cats and dogs suffering from microbiome imbalances in the gut, which could contribute to malady's like diarrhea, itchy skin, allergies, and bad breath. The company uses the waste both for its research and to make fecal microbiota transplant material.
Here’s how the stool bank donor program works: participants scoop up their pet’s poop, leave it in a cooler outside their home’s door — the front one, not the rear — and an AnimalBiome staffer will come by and pick it up.
In return, enrollees will receive a $100 stipend at the end of each month.
In addition, participants will be fully-reimbursed by the company for an annual veterinary exam, regular monitoring of their pet's digestive health, poop collecting supplies like doggy bags, and support and consultation from the company’s animal care team.
The program is open to East Bay residents in specific neighborhoods between San Leandro and El Cerrito. Pets must have a “clean bill of health” and cats and dogs should be no older than nine months. Dogs who are “medium to large-sized,” are the ideal candidates.
AnimalBiome, headquartered in downtown Oakland, was founded in 2016 and calls itself “the leader in microbiome science for companion animals.
“We are on a mission to revolutionize animal health by using microbiome science to create products that improve the lifespan and quality of life of companion animals,” the company said on its website.