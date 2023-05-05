An English Bulldog

AnimalBiome, an Oakland biotech startup, is calling on East Bay residents to donate their healthy dog and cat’s poop to the company’s stool bank.

 Wikimedia Commons

Don't let waste go to waste when you can turn it into cash.

The next time you clean up your pet’s poop, think twice before rushing to the nearest compost bin. You could be throwing away hundreds of dollars.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong