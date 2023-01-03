Days after getting battered with wet weather, the entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch beginning Wednesday.
Another atmospheric river will move through the region this week and it is expected to be worse than the one that pounded The City on New Year's weekend.
According to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, "The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down (potentially full groves), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life. This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously."
The brunt of the system arrives Wednesday morning, with heavy rainfall at times. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast at 24 to 29 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm can be expected after 11 p.m. By the end of the day, San Francisco will have accumulated rainfall amounts between one and two inches.
Thursday's forecast will see showers and a possible thunderstorm before 5 p.m. The evening will bring a chance of rain and more thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rain.
Winds will blow out of the south from 17 to 24 miles per hour, and gusts could be as high as 28 miles per hour. Rainfall amounts will total anywhere between half an inch and three quarters of an inch.
Some homes and businesses in the Bay Area are still recovering from this past weekend's historic floods, especially as saturated soils in the region struggle to hold additional amounts of water.
The last day of 2022 marked the second-wettest day in San Francisco history since rainfall total records started being kept for The City in 1849.
Jan Null, a meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services, reported that San Francisco received 5.46 inches of rain on Dec. 31, falling shy of the all-time record of 5.54 inches set way back in 1994.