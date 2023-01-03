Storm-Battered California Braces for Another Wave

This week's atmospheric river is expected to be worse than the one that hammered The City this past weekend. 

 Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times

Days after getting battered with wet weather, the entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch beginning Wednesday. 

Another atmospheric river will move through the region this week and it is expected to be worse than the one that pounded The City on New Year's weekend.  

