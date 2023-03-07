The defendants — Bay Area/Diablo Petroleum, Co. (dba Golden Gate Petroleum), Westgate Petroleum Co., Westgate Petroleum Company, Inc., Eastgate Petroleum LLC (dba Golden Gate Petroleum) and Dennis O'Keefe — operate 14 gas stations in Northern California, the majority of which are located in the Bay Area. A complete list of the facilities covered by the lawsuit can be found in the settlement agreement here, but they include stations in Oakland, Richmond, El Sobrante, Hayward, Benicia, San Jose, Brentwood and Cloverdale.
A state investigation revealed that the five owners had a “recurring failure to properly maintain, install, implement, and operate various spill prevention and safety measures since at least 2013” at the aforementioned facilities.
The Attorney General’s Office and several district attorneys filed a civil complaint in 2018 alleging the five stations committed 107 violations relating to’ “failure to install and/or maintain leak monitoring and detection systems, and functioning spill containment systems; continuously monitor and conduct required testing of underground storage tank systems; properly label and containerize hazardous waste; and properly notify, and comply with directions from, local agencies regarding the release of a hazardous substances,” officials said.
Officials noted that, if undetected, even the smallest tank leak can cause substantial contamination to soil and groundwater. California law requires that storage tank systems be designed and constructed with a swath of regulations and protections to prevent spillage.
“Without proper safety measures in place, leaks from above-ground and underground storage tanks risk seeping into the ground and contaminating our drinking water,” Attorney General Bonta said in a release. “We won't let companies cut corners in their handling of hazardous waste. These defendants violated California’s environmental laws for years; now, they will go above and beyond to ensure that their operations do not threaten public health and the safety of our communities.”
The settlement, which resolves the allegations, forces the businesses to pay $1.7 million in civil penalties and imposes more than 12 injunctive terms including employment of an environmental compliance coordinator and annual reporting requirements.
“This resolution further ensures that ground water remains safe for the residents of Santa Clara County and the state as a whole,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.