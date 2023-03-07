Oakland gas station

An Oakland gas station on 421 23rd Ave. owned by Eastbay Petroleum which was named in the lawsuit for having environmental violations since 2013.

The owners and operators of nearly 10 Bay Area gas stations have reached a $1.7 million settlement with the state after they were found to have violated a litany of environmental laws over the past decade, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Monday.

The defendants — Bay Area/Diablo Petroleum, Co. (dba Golden Gate Petroleum), Westgate Petroleum Co., Westgate Petroleum Company, Inc., Eastgate Petroleum LLC (dba Golden Gate Petroleum) and Dennis O'Keefe — operate 14 gas stations in Northern California, the majority of which are located in the Bay Area. A complete list of the facilities covered by the lawsuit can be found in the settlement agreement here, but they include stations in Oakland, Richmond, El Sobrante, Hayward, Benicia, San Jose, Brentwood and Cloverdale.

