Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced that he's leaving Twitter on Tuesday.

 Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

The top prosecutor in the Bay Area’s largest county is done with Twitter.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced on Monday that his office is leaving the social media platform due to the rise in hate speech since Elon Musk became CEO.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

