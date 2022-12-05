The top prosecutor in the Bay Area’s largest county is done with Twitter.
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced on Monday that his office is leaving the social media platform due to the rise in hate speech since Elon Musk became CEO.
“Every American has a moral obligation to fight against hate speech. There are many ways to do that, large and small.” Rosen said in a press release. “Here’s one way: Quit Twitter.”
Rosen blamed Musk for a recent “proliferation of extremists posts” after he removed bans from Twitter users who previously “spread hatred and bigotry,” such as former President Donald Trump and Canadian media personality Jordan Peterson.
“Mr. Musk is hiding behind the curtain of being a defender of the balanced public dialogue,” Rosen said. “Yet he himself has used Twitter to spread hatred and bigotry ... If antisemitism is okay, then so is homophobia, misogyny and racism. That may help Mr. Musk make money, but it can erode our democracy and destroy our country by dividing Americans against each other.”
Last week, the New York Times reported that studies from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League and other groups found that since Musk completed his $44 million purchase of Twitter in October, hate speech has significantly increased across the platform. For example, antisemitic posts referring to Jews or Judaism surged more than 61% in the two weeks since Musk’s takeover while slurs against Black Americans jumped from 1,282 per day to 3,876 per day after the acquisition.
Rosen called on other District Attorney’s around the country to follow his lead and leave the site.
“We proudly represent the people, all of them. As American prosecutors, we speak with one voice — against crime, violence, greed and hatred,” Rosen said. “We don’t need 280 characters of a billionaire’s app to say, ‘Bigotry has no home in the land of the free and the home of the brave.'”
Rosen’s account, which has 4,520 followers, will be deactivated on Tuesday.