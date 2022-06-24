News of the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion has prompted many Bay Area companies to promise financial support for employees — and sometimes spouses and dependents — who live in states where abortion is illegal, restricted or will soon be.
On its company blog, ride-hailing company Lyft said it's committed to providing its employees with access to vital health care services. In addition to offering legal aid for driver's in state's like Texas and Oklahoma, where a driver can be sued for transporting someone to an abortion appointment. Furthermore, Lyft stated that its employee health plan provides reimbursement for abortions and travel costs for any employee who has to travel more than 100 miles to reach a provider.
"Transportation should never be a barrier to access and we will continue to stand up for the privacy and choice of our drivers, riders and team members across the country," Kristin Sverchek, Lyft's president of business affairs wrote.
In May, following the leak of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. reaffirmed its commitment to providing employees reproductive health care benefits.
"Women make up 58% of our global workforce, and in recent years, numerous employees have expressed to leadership their growing alarm over the rollback of all forms of reproductive care," the company wrote in a news release.
Levi employees can receive reimbursements for travel expenses for medical services not available in their home state, including for abortions.
"Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard and act to protect the health and well-being of our employees. That means protecting reproductive rights," the company concluded.
Here's what other Bay Area companies are offering employees and their families:
Marc Benioff (CEO, Salesforce)
I believe CEOs have a responsibility to take care of their employees—no matter what. Salesforce moves employees when they feel threatened or experience discrimination. To our Ohana—we always make sure you have the best benefits & care, & we will always have your back. Always. ❤️— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 24, 2022
Some companies, like Airbnb, have been offering some support since Texas's strict abortion law went into affect in September.
"First, we will offer financial support to any Airbnb Host who is implicated under Texas Senate Bill 8 and faces legal action and expenses as a result," the company wrote in blog post. Second, we have made a contribution to reproductive health organizations, including Planned Parenthood. And third, we will work to support those employees whose ability to make choices about their reproductive care may be impacted by the Texas law. These commitments will extend to other US jurisdictions if similar such laws are enacted."
However, while some Bay Area companies have stepped up to provide protection to their employees and their families, others — mainly Big Tech — have come under fire recently for financially supporting conservative political groups that have fought for some of the nation's strictest abortion laws.
The Daily Beast reviewed financial disclosure documents from Facebook, Google and Amazon and found that they have for years donated heavily to conservative groups like The Federalist Society, the Republican Attorneys General Association, the Heritage Foundation and more.
“These companies are also playing this game, speaking out against injustice when it suits their bottom line while simultaneously funding the movements causing injustice,” Dina Montemarano, research director at abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America, told the news outlet. “It’s far past time we pulled the mask off this twisted hypocrisy.”
Meanwhile, state and local leaders have doubled-down on their efforts to enshrine the right to abortion in the California constitution, and elevate the state as a sanctuary for out-of-state patients seeking abortions.