20098781_web1_EdAlvarez

Ed Alvarez became the BART Police Department's police chief in January 2020. He's 

 Courtesy of BART

BART police chief Ed Alvarez is retiring after more than 25 years of service with the department, the transit agency announced Wednesday afternoon

His last day on the job will be May 1, at which time deputy chief Kevin Franklin will be appointed interim chief. Franklin currently heads the BART Police Department's operations division.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags