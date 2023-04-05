BART police chief Ed Alvarez is retiring after more than 25 years of service with the department, the transit agency announced Wednesday afternoon.
His last day on the job will be May 1, at which time deputy chief Kevin Franklin will be appointed interim chief. Franklin currently heads the BART Police Department's operations division.
"It's been the greatest honor of my career to lead the people of the BART Police Department for the last four years as we've welcomed the Bay Area back to transit in the wake of the pandemic," said Alvarez. "I'm proud of all the work we've done as we've strived together to make BART PD one of the most progressive and community-oriented police departments in the nation."
Alvarez assumed his current role in January 2020. Previously he had served as the department's interim leader since April of 2019.
During Alvarez's time at the helm, BART PD launched its progressive policing and community engagement bureau, which "staffs unarmed and trained Transit Ambassadors and Crisis Intervention Specialists to bolster visible staff presence."
According to BART, the bureau was among the first of its kind for a U.S. transit agency.
Additionally, the department worked with the Center for Policing Equity on an analysis of BART PD's practices and behaviors, thus becoming the first U.S. transit law enforcement agency to undergo such a review.