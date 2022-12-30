Transit officials on Friday afternoon reported BART was facing major, system-wide delays due to several issues, including mechanical problems, rainy weather and an "unauthorized person" walking on train tracks.
BART lines were already experiencing delays due to wet weather before the first of the major issues was reported just after 8 a.m., when an unspecified equipment problem on the track between Bayfair and San Leandro caused a 20-minute delay on the on the Berryessa an Dublin/Pleasanton BART lines, according to BART officials.
Delays on the two lines caused by the equipment problem persisted until at least 11:20 a.m., and continued inclement weather prompted transit officials to warn riders of up to 20-minute delays on all BART lines extending into the afternoon.
BART service between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations was interrupted completely due to an unspecified power issue, and a bus shuttle service was implemented for travel between the Pittsburg/Bay Point, Pittsburg Center and Antioch stations, authorities reported about 1:10 p.m.
Additionally, transit officials reported an "unauthorized person" walking on train tracks caused brief delays in the Union City area about 1:35 p.m., though the BART Police Department confirmed the person quickly cleared the area.
The Bay Area will be under a flood watch from Friday evening into Saturday night as a category 4 atmospheric river moves through the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
This system is expected to be stronger than the one that drenched The City last weekend.