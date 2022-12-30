BART Fleet of Future

Inclement weather prompted transit officials to warn riders of up to 20-minute delays on all BART lines extending into Friday afternoon.

Transit officials on Friday afternoon reported BART was facing major, system-wide delays due to several issues, including mechanical problems, rainy weather and an "unauthorized person" walking on train tracks.

BART lines were already experiencing delays due to wet weather before the first of the major issues was reported just after 8 a.m., when an unspecified equipment problem on the track between Bayfair and San Leandro caused a 20-minute delay on the on the Berryessa an Dublin/Pleasanton BART lines, according to BART officials.

