The Bay Area Rapid Transit on Saturday celebrated the newly renovated 19th Street station in Oakland with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of its multi-year remodel, as the transit agency continues to try to draw riders back aboard its trains.

The project, in the works since 2016, is part of an effort by the transit agency to “expand station capacity, reduce crowding, improve access, save energy, reduce fare evasion, and enhance the customer experience,” officials said. Construction began in early 2020 and was completed late last year.

The station upgrades were highlighted by a redesigned wider concourse with repaired terrazzo flooring and multi-shaded blue ceramic wall tiles.
