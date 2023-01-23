The Bay Area Rapid Transit on Saturday celebrated the newly renovated 19th Street station in Oakland with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of its multi-year remodel, as the transit agency continues to try to draw riders back aboard its trains.
The project, in the works since 2016, is part of an effort by the transit agency to “expand station capacity, reduce crowding, improve access, save energy, reduce fare evasion, and enhance the customer experience,” officials said. Construction began in early 2020 and was completed late last year.
The station upgrades were centered around a redesigned wider concourse with repaired terrazzo flooring and multi-shaded blue ceramic wall tiles. The lighting is now much brighter, amplified by new, illuminated pieces of artwork, designed mostly by local artists, scattered throughout the platform, which highlight “Oakland's history as a mecca for music, dance and entertainment," according to officials.
The station features new art light boxes and amazingly bright LED lights. The project redesigned the concourse to merge three paid areas into one continuous paid area and eliminated hidden corners by using glass barriers instead of brick.
BART Director Robert Raburn declared it the brightest station in the system.
"The new energy efficient lighting, combined with new public art installations, have brought a glow to the blue brickwork of this iconic station," Raburn said. "The improvements have not only changed the look of the station but also the feel."
The remodel also includes additional bike channels, a new north end elevator and a renovated and reopened public restroom with an attendant. The three paid areas have merged to create one continuous paid area, and the previous brick barriers were replaced with glass to eliminate hidden corners.
The over $70 million project was funded by local, state and national organizations.
“This is such a wonderful moment because public transit stations like the one we’re currently in, they’re vital to our communities and are instrumental in closing the wealth gap,” East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee said. “The 19th Street BART station is one of the busiest BART stations in Oakland and the entire East Bay, with thousands of riders each and every day. This station acts as a hub for commuters and really a lifeline to our local economy.”
BART continues to try to lure back riders as it to recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. An agency spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times last week that “ridership recovery is making slow progress, but remote work has disrupted BART’s traditional revenue mix, creating great uncertainty about long-term financial stability.”
Officials hope the refurbishments to its 19th Street station will help incentivize people to return.
"I want to invite you all to tour this station at your leisure, but also come back with your friends and family," Raburn said. "I'm seeing loads of new businesses around us. It's coming back. We're seeing it and it's being reflected in the ridership at this station."