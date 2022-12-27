23777765_web1_201230-SFE-YearInPictures_2

In 2021, the bridge district's board of directors approved a $450,000 plan that would reduce the bridge's whistling, which occurs in heavy winds. 

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge came alive this weekend, thanks in large part to the atmospheric river that brought plenty of rain and heavy winds to the Bay Area. 

Wind gusts, which were expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to emit a whistling noise. 

