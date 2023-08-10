The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said on Thursday it discovered allegedly ongoing violations at the Valero Benicia refinery during its investigation into more than a decade of atmospheric pollution.
The air district is seeking an abatement order that would require the fuel company to place pollution control equipment onto its refinery’s hydrogen compressor after regulators discovered Valero allegedly failed to report hazardous releases from its hydrogen system "for over ten years."
If the abatement order is granted, the pollution control equipment would be installed onto eight pressure relief devices on the refinery's compressor.
The air district requires control equipment — which abates and captures toxic emission that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere — to be added to pressure relief devices that experience two or more releases within five years, though regulators alleged Valero failed to do so "for years."
"The extensive violations discovered at Valero's Benicia refinery are of great concern and the air district is seeking an abatement order to ensure that Valero takes action to prevent harmful emissions from impacting the communities surrounding the refinery," air district chief counsel Alexander Crockett said in prepared statement. "Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of our communities, and we will vigorously pursue enforcement measures to achieve cleaner and safer air for all residents of the Bay Area."
The alleged violations were discovered while Bay Area Air Quality Management District authorities were investigating a separate series of alleged violations involving Valero’s hydrogen system, including extensive emissions from a hydrogen vent for which the air district issued an abatement order in 2022.