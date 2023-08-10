Valero_Benicia_refinery

Valero allegedly failed to report hazardous releases from the hydrogen system at its Benicia refinery "for over ten years," according to the air district.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said on Thursday it discovered allegedly ongoing violations at the Valero Benicia refinery during its investigation into more than a decade of atmospheric pollution.

The air district is seeking an abatement order that would require the fuel company to place pollution control equipment onto its refinery’s hydrogen compressor after regulators discovered Valero allegedly failed to report hazardous releases from its hydrogen system "for over ten years."

