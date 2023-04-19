Rev. Al Sharpton on Tuesday urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to investigate the Antioch Police Department and provide security to Mayor Lamar Thorpe in the wake of exhaustive reports which uncovered a swath of racist text conversations by dozens of the city's officers.
“The hood is off for these cops and we have seen their true colors,” Sharpton, the famed civil rights activist and political pundit, said in a statement.
A joint investigation by the FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney in April, first reported by the East Bay Times last week, found volumes of racist text records between as much as half of Antioch’s police force over the span of 2019 to 2022.
During one of the disturbing exchanges, an Antioch officer allegedly offered to buy a “prime rib dinner” for anyone who shot Thorpe with a projectile during a protest against police brutality in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
“When you have 17 members of the Antioch Police Department offering free dinner to whoever shoots the mayor, how can you expect any of them to honestly keep him, let alone anyone else, safe?” Sharpton continued. “I am respectfully asking Attorney General Garland to take over this situation, as we have seen these incidents galvanize those who wish to cause harm against Black elected officials. I stand with Mayor Thorpe and the residents of Antioch, who have been deeply and severely betrayed by those sworn to protect them.”
The mayor's office originally said at least 24 officers were involved, but according to public defender Ellen McDonnell, as many as 45 cops engaged in text chains that were “racist, homophobic and violent against Black people.” They allegedly referred to Black residents as “gorillas”, “monkeys” and “n—”. Sixteen of those officers are in leadership roles.