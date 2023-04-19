WHITE HOUSE SCENE 3

 Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times

Rev. Al Sharpton on Tuesday urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to investigate the Antioch Police Department and provide security to Mayor Lamar Thorpe in the wake of exhaustive reports which uncovered a swath of racist text conversations by dozens of the city's officers.

“The hood is off for these cops and we have seen their true colors,” Sharpton, the famed civil rights activist and political pundit, said in a statement.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong