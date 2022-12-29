Holly the mountain lion

The cub is “eating, exploring and investigating her new stall, and in true cat fashion, taking a lot of naps as she builds her strength."

 Oakland Zoo

Hear Holly roar — or technically, growl.

Holly, the mountain lion rescued from underneath a Santa Cruz home earlier this month and currently rehabbing at the Oakland Zoo, is continuing to build strength, even attempting to growl, officials revealed in an update on Tuesday morning.

