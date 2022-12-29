Holly, the mountain lion rescued from underneath a Santa Cruz home earlier this month and currently rehabbing at the Oakland Zoo, is continuing to build strength, even attempting to growl, officials revealed in an update on Tuesday morning.
The cub, who is estimated to be between three and four months old, is “eating, exploring and investigating her new stall, and in true cat fashion, taking a lot of naps as she builds her strength,” zoo officials tweeted.
The update post included a video taken by her keeper which showed Holly unleash — or at least, unleash as best she can — a fierce scream towards the camera.
“This mountain lion behavior is exactly the kind we want to see,” officials wrote.
Holly with the fierceness!This mountain lion behavior is exactly the kind we want to see. In addition, she's eating, investigating her new stall, and in true cat fashion, taking naps as she builds her strength.Stay tuned for more updates on her progress.🎥: Keeper Angela pic.twitter.com/Ns0wkbfCjj
Zoo veterinarian Dr. Ryan Sadler told the Examiner on Thursday that Holly hasn’t required hands-on treatment for a couple of days, which is a positive sign, and “her last lab results looked good — she is improving.” In addition, she is eating 100% of her meal from a bowl the last few days.
"She is displaying some signs of difficulty adjusting, but the staff at OZVH (Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital) are adjusting along with her — figuring out the best ways to interact with her to make her the most comfortable," Dr. Sadler said.
A zoo spokesperson added that the mountain lion won’t be released back into the wild because she’s too young to survive there on her own. Cubs need up to two years with their mother to learn the necessary survival skills, which can't be taught in human care. The zoo will likely start searching for a permanent home for her in the next few weeks once she’s fully recovered.
The small cougar was found at a Santa Cruz resident’s property over multiple days before being received by the Oakland Zoo on Dec. 19. The “critically ill” and “emaciated” lion was placed in the zoo’s veterinary hospital’s intensive care unit. Medical staff said they were taking the situation “day-by-day.”
Caretakers gave the animal the name “Holly” after the holiday season. She is the 22nd mountain lion cared for at the zoo’s veterinary hospital.
