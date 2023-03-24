spotlight Man, 77, reported missing in Potrero Hill By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Boon Kwa, 77, was last seen at his home in the 2100 block of 22nd Street about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. San Francisco Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in finding a 77-year-old man reported missing in Potrero Hill.Boon Kwa was last seen at his home in the 2100 block of 22nd Street, just across the 101 Freeway from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.Kwa is Asian, 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. Police also noted he is considered at-risk due to his age.Anyone with information on Kwa's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444. @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags San Francisco Boon Kwa Missing Man Police Department Search Information Potrero Hill Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Concrete solution? Recology now can't crush construction materials in Bayview Updated 1 hr ago Man, 77, reported missing in Potrero Hill Updated 2 hrs ago Legalized prostitution in SF and California? Not so fast Updated 1 hr ago Queen and Adam Lambert bring the 'Rhapsody' tour to SF this fall Updated 4 hrs ago Downtown SF holds key edge over major counterparts in this area Updated 4 hrs ago Reeling from fraud allegations, Dorsey's Block has a Hindenburg moment Updated 1 hr ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder Latest e-Edition Sunday Real Estate, March 26, 2023 Real Estate Sunday Real Estate, March 26, 2023