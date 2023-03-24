Boon Kwa missing

Boon Kwa, 77, was last seen at his home in the 2100 block of 22nd Street about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, police said.

San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in finding a 77-year-old man  reported missing in Potrero Hill.

Boon Kwa was last seen at his home in the 2100 block of 22nd Street, just across the 101 Freeway from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

