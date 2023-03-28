earthquake_seismograph_generic_3

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake, centered half a mile east of Pacifica, rattled San Mateo County at 6:01 a.m.

Peninsula residents were given an early and unexpected wake up call on Tuesday morning and not because of the rain.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake, centered half a mile east of Pacifica, rattled San Mateo County at 6:01 a.m., according to the United State Geological Survey. It was felt across the Bay Area, as far as Petaluma, Antioch and Santa Cruz, according to the agency’s “Did you feel it?” report.

