spotlight Did you feel it? String of quakes wake up Bay Area By Greg Wong | Examiner staff writer Mar 28, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago A magnitude 3.5 earthquake, centered half a mile east of Pacifica, rattled San Mateo County at 6:01 a.m. Peninsula residents were given an early and unexpected wake up call on Tuesday morning — and not because of the rain. A magnitude 3.5 earthquake, centered half a mile east of Pacifica, rattled San Mateo County at 6:01 a.m., according to the United State Geological Survey. It was felt across the Bay Area, as far as Petaluma, Antioch and Santa Cruz, according to the agency's "Did you feel it?" report. The shake was followed up by two magnitude 2.6 aftershocks at 6:03 a.m. and 6:04 a.m. The initial earthquake had a depth of 5.9 miles. No major damage or injuries have been reported. Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner.