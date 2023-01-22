25 displaced in early morning fire on Hayes Street By Bay City News Jan 22, 2023 Jan 22, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A San Francisco firefighter was taken to an emergency room and 25 people were displaced after a residential fire broke out Sunday morning.The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence at 1310 Hayes St. in San Francisco, according to a Tweet from the department.Flames spread to two structures before being controlled by 3 a.m.A firefighter was taken to the emergency room but is ok, the department said in a later Tweet. The Red Cross of Northern California Coastal Region is helping the displaced find accommodations.The public was asked to avoid the area of Hayes Street and Divisadero Street as cleanup continued. Authorities announce weekend beach hazard due to sneaker waves, king tides A hazard warning will be in effect from 3 a.m. on Saturday to 4 p.m. on Sunday, though the NWS noted hazardous conditions could persist until Monday Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you You May Also Like Girl, 12, reported missing in Oakland The girl was last seen about midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street, according to the Oakland Police Department Brian Sabean, architect of Giants' dynasty, leaves team after 30 years Sabean was the longest tenured general manager in Giants history 2 teens killed, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash late Thursday night A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that hit the center divider BART facing system-wide delays due to wet weather, equipment issues Rain prompted transit officials to warn riders of up to 20-minute delays on all BART lines extending into Friday afternoon Here's five creative ways to get rid of your Christmas tree Setting your tree on the curb can be an anticlimactic way to end a holiday season. Here's how to end Christmas just as strong as you started Fire, equipment malfunction prompts brief shutdown of BART line Rail service between Daly City and the 24th Street Mission Station was suspended as authorities doused the fire and conducted track inspections Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Mayor Breed announces increased police presence at S.F. Lunar New Year 23 min ago 25 displaced in early morning fire on Hayes Street Updated 8 hrs ago LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest Updated 8 hrs ago Tech layoffs shock young workers. The older people? Not so much. Updated 4 hrs ago Security precautions advised in wake of Walnut Creek home burglaries Updated 9 hrs ago AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:04 p.m. EST Jan 21, 2023 Five under $20: What to do in San Francisco next week Updated 8 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion What does this generation of UC students know and want? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco