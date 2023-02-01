Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils his budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year

The grants include funding to extend BART services to downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, according to the governor's office.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr./CalMatters

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a $2.5 billion grant for 16 ongoing public transportation projects throughout the state.

The award is the first in a "wave of a historic infusion of state funding to expand transit and passenger rail service," according to press release from the governor's office. The grant is part of a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment project to upgrade the state’s transit system to enhance mobility options, improve service and "reduce over-dependence on driving."

