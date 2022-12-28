Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it's time for crab.
The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge.
On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps.
It's the best the state can do right now, said Charlton Bonham, director of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Humpback whales are migrating toward their southern feeding grounds, and there have been at least 11 entanglements this year.
"CDFW has conducted four risk assessments this season and coordinated the collection of the best available science to protect whales while providing fishing opportunity for this iconic fishery," he said.
Traditionally, crab season in the Bay Area begins on Nov. 15. However, increasing spikes in domoic acid — a neurotoxin produced by algae that makes the crab toxic — and risk of whale entanglements have pushed the opening back to its 2022 New Year's Eve start time.
Both of those issues are related to warmer ocean waters. Whales are spending more time off the coast of California because of the abundance of food in the area: a feast of microorganisms that have been grazing on fast-growing, heat-loving algae.
Mac Leibert, owner of Pier 23 Cafe, said that despite the demand, between the ever-rising price of live Dungeness and the smaller fishing window with worse conditions, it's hard to justify stocking crab in his restaurant.
"I don't know if we're going to have a season," said Leibert. "People come in all the time asking for crab, so it's nice to have it, but what's the quality going to be like? It's hard to say."
This is the fourth consecutive year that crab season has been delayed, but not the latest opening — that would be in 2016, when the season opened in March, after domoic acid contamination made crabs unsafe to eat. The toxin was not the only issue that year: spring 2016 saw a record 71 fatal whale entanglements, a third of which were due to crab-fishing gear.
Subsequent delays and regulations impacting the San Francisco commercial crab industry arose from a 2017 lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity over the 2016 entanglement incidents.
Geoff Shester, senior scientist at marine conservation organization Oceana, stressed the importance of striking a balance between protecting marine life and meeting the needs of commercial fishers.
"We commend the ongoing efforts to find ways to catch Dungeness crab while minimizing the risk to whales and sea turtles," said Shester in a statement. "And we remain committed to working with all stakeholders to continue to find the best solutions to ensure a healthy crab fishery and safer passage for wildlife off our shores."
Commercial crabbing in Northern California, which normally opens in early November, has seen a disappointing season so far — poor and low quality crab meat delayed the opening of the season to Dec 31, along with the rest of the state.
That's nothing a little time and patience can't fix, according to Erik Anfinson, lifelong crabber and owner of the ocean fishing tour boat "Bass Tub." Indeed, recent tests by the CDFW show that the Northern California crabs are now ready for market.
The recreational fishing season in the S.F. Bay Area has been open since Nov 5, and if Anfinson's boat tours are any indication, the catch looks promising.
"We've had limits every trip, which means that every angler takes home 10 legal size crab," he said.