Aeon, Sonoma County

Aeon Tocchini was inside the home he shared with his parents and siblings when three redwood trees fell on the residence.

A toddler was fatally injured when a redwood tree fell onto his family's Sonoma County home during Wednesday night's storm.

Emergency units were called about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to the home located in the 2800 block of Joy Road in Occidental after receiving reports that the boy had been pinned by a large tree that fell onto the residence, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

