18-year-old man reported missing in San Francisco By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author email Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen in the 900 block of Sutter Street, according to the SFPD. San Francisco Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An 18-year-old man was reported missing in San Francisco on Thursday, and police sought the public's help to find him.Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Friday in 900 block of Sutter Street in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.Maltzman is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. Anyone with information on Maltzman's whereabouts was asked to contact San Francisco police at 415 575-4444. What viral video reveals about S.F. homelessness response Dr. Margot Kushel, the director of the UCSF Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative, discussed the video in a wide-ranging conversation with The Examiner Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Maltzman Blue Jeans Clothing Police San Francisco Police Department Help Maxwell Whereabouts City Planning Eye Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like BART facing system-wide delays due to wet weather, equipment issues Rain prompted transit officials to warn riders of up to 20-minute delays on all BART lines extending into Friday afternoon Here's five creative ways to get rid of your Christmas tree Setting your tree on the curb can be an anticlimactic way to end a holiday season. Here's how to end Christmas just as strong as you started Fire, equipment malfunction prompts brief shutdown of BART line Rail service between Daly City and the 24th Street Mission Station was suspended as authorities doused the fire and conducted track inspections Thousands of Twitter users worldwide report website outages Users from the Unites States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Argentina reported being unable to access the desktop version of Twitter Landmark wage increase for UC student workers still keeps some below poverty line 38% of student employees and 32% of student researchers voted no on contract 'Petflation' leading to surge in animal surrenders Bay Area pet shelters are overrun with animals due to the escalating cost of pet ownership. Dogs, especially, are being surrendered or not adopted Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Museums and Galleries The Tenacious Branstens: The story of San Francisco's mother-daughter gallerists Bay Area News 18-year-old man reported missing in San Francisco Transit S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way Bay Area News Oakland Zoo reopening date moved back due to 'massive' sinkhole The City S.F. secures multimillion-dollar settlement for Instacart workers Housing Pelosi's swan song: funding for Native American housing in S.F. Education SFUSD commissioners can’t agree on how to organize their monthly meeting Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion California’s volatile tax system strikes again Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco