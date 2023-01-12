Maxwell George Maltzman missing

Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen in the 900 block of Sutter Street, according to the SFPD.

 San Francisco Police Department

An 18-year-old man was reported missing in San Francisco on Thursday, and police sought the public's help to find him.

Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Friday in 900 block of Sutter Street in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

