A Dark-eyed Junco, or "snowbird", amongst holly berries.

 (Courtesy of Kim Smith)

A heated competition is setting both sides of the Bay aflutter as the world's longest running citizen science project makes its annual return. Most people have no idea it's happening.

The Christmas Bird Count, sponsored by the National Audubon Society and conducted entirely by volunteer labor, is a scientific survey that takes place from mid-December through the first five days of January. It is conducted throughout the entire Northern Hemisphere, but the Bay Area sees major participation every year.

two geese

A mature Canada Goose (rear) and mature Cackling Goose (front) enjoying a grassy field.
christmas bird count

A male Summer Tanager, a small songbird that is a rarity for San Francisco, spotted in Jefferson Park during the 2021 Christmas Bird Count.
CA quail

A banded male California quail, San Francisco's official city bird, on a tree stump in The Presidio.

