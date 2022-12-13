A heated competition is setting both sides of the Bay aflutter as the world's longest running citizen science project makes its annual return. Most people have no idea it's happening.
The Christmas Bird Count, sponsored by the National Audubon Society and conducted entirely by volunteer labor, is a scientific survey that takes place from mid-December through the first five days of January. It is conducted throughout the entire Northern Hemisphere, but the Bay Area sees major participation every year.
The goal is to catalogue every single bird in a given area, usually a 15-mile diameter circle or 177 square miles, over the course of one day — Dec 27, in San Francisco.
Within relevant circles, events like these are sort of like a birding triathlon, wrote Lia Keener and Mukta Patil in Bay Nature.
"If you want to participate in one of these, a few things to know first: It is frenetic. It is competitive. Forget the leisurely walks through the woods; if you’re serious there isn’t even time for a lunch break."
The Christmas Bird Count is a bit more beginner-friendly, but god help you if you can't tell the difference between a Canada and a Cackling Goose.
Hundreds of birders in the Bay Area sign up for the regional counts every year, during which they search high and low for birds from dawn until dusk.
In San Francisco, the survey area extends from the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge, covers the whole city and reaches down the peninsula to San Bruno Mountain and the wetlands north of SFO. There are rare species spotted every year, but S.F. saw a hefty 28 during the 2021 count, including ducks, seabirds and songbirds like the Summer Tanager.
David Assmann, leader of the CBC in the City, said that the unique shape of the survey area offers more biodiversity than a survey that took place just within city limits.
"Ironically, the official City bird, the California Quail, is no longer found in San Francisco - it has been extirpated from the City. The last one was seen in June of 2018 in Golden Gate Park," he said. "Because our count circle includes the northern part of San Mateo County, we are able to add this species from sightings around spots like San Bruno Mountain. Otherwise the official City bird would not show up on the San Francisco Christmas Bird Count list."
There's friendly competition over the number of species each region manages to record; the S.F. count and its East Bay counterparts are usually within 10 species or so of each other. Some participants have even taken to spending all day in kayaks on the Bay in the hopes of catching a few hard-to-spot species.
It's becoming more popular as well. Last year, the Oakland count had the most participants out of any other Christmas Bird Count in the world.
The CBC began in 1900 at the suggestion of Frank Chapman, a renowned ornithologist and founder of Audubon Magazine, who proposed the survey as an alternative to the post-Christmas "side-hunt." Chapman saw the side-hunt, popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s, as brutish, noting that hunters were encouraged to shoot as many birds and small mammals as possible without discretion.
The Christmas Bird Count has provided bird survey information that has been used in landmark scientific reports, including the 2014 Audubon paper "Birds and Climate Change".
This year marks the 123rd anniversary of Chapman's invention.
The Golden Gate Audubon Society, the largest Audubon office in the region, conducts three counts within its regional jurisdiction: San Francisco, Oakland and Richmond. The S.F. count is almost 110 years old and the Oakland count is over 80. The Richmond count will be turning 2 this year.
It's about time Richmond made the ranks, said Ryan Nakano, communications associate at the Golden Gate Audubon Society. Having a Richmond count marks a major turning point in the local birding culture, one that better reflects the community of the Bay Area.
Despite being bird-rich and hosting prime habitat, Richmond was overlooked due to a technicality in the national Audubon survey parameters. The 15-mile circles formed by bird counts in South Marin and Benicia meant that data from the wedged-between city of Richmond would overlap with the other two regions and not be scientifically relevant, according to the official rules of the Christmas Bird Count.
While that may be true on paper, the national ruling neglected to acknowledge the potential of Richmond as a birding hotspot.
"Adding a new count is ambitious," Nakano wrote on the GGAS blog. "But isn’t this how the first Christmas Bird Count started, as a means to square the circle, to overcome the odds, starting a new tradition that would last well beyond its origin."
