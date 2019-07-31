Bay Area grocery store employees expected to strike Saturday

More than 3,500 unionized grocery store employees at Save Mart and Lucky supermarkets are expected to strike Saturday after a deal to increase wages and benefits in ongoing contract negotiations was dropped, according to union representatives.

The unions representing the workers, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Locals 5 and 648, have been bargaining for new contracts with Save Mart Corporation, which own both grocery store franchises, since late last year.

According to a statement released by Local 5 President John Nunes on Wednesday, a tentative agreement had been reached but was pulled off the table by Save Mart late last week. The planned strike was previously authorized by a 99 percent margin.

The unions, which represent nearly 30,000 grocery workers throughout Northern California and some 4,000 workers at Bay Area Lucky stores, have also filed Unfair Labor Practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

“We had an agreement and an historic one at that, with well-deserved significant wage increases and a restoration of concessions that workers accepted to return the company to financial stability after the great recession,” said Nunes. “Reneging on the deal at the last minute is not only wrong but it’s a classic case of illegal bad faith bargaining that our members will not stand for.”

A request for comment to Save Mart Companies was not returned by press time.

Two Lucky supermarkets currently operate in San Francisco, on Sloat Boulevard and Fulton Avenue.

