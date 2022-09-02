The California Highway Patrol secretly used surveillance software to gather cellphone data on ordinary citizens as well as criminal suspects, according to documents unearthed in a national investigation.
The practice is an invasion of privacy that infringes on constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and runs afoul of a key 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco privacy advocacy group that conducted the investigation with The Associated Press.
Among thousands of documents unearthed by the EFF with freedom-of-information requests was a 2019 exchange about the secrecy of the surveillance involving a San Francisco officer.
“You will find no website or info anywhere on Fog Reveal," the surveillance software, a CHP official in Sacramento wrote in a December 2019 email. "This is by design because the owners don't want media knowledge of the product. We will be happy to run case info if you have.”
“That's awesome,” replied a San Francisco-based CHP sergeant. “I will try and set up a time maybe next week after we send over our case info.”
Another Bay Area correspondence described use of the software to track people who were not suspects in a crime.
In an April 2019 email justifying the need for the Fog Reveal software, a Vallejo CHP official wrote, “Fog Reveal allows investigators to identify potential suspects, witnesses and involved parties to traffic collisions and criminal investigations through the use of cell phone technology.”
The EFF found that around 20 agencies across the nation have used the Fog Reveal software, often cutting corners on transparency and civil rights.
"Law enforcement officials have repeatedly demonstrated that the protection of our civil rights is more of an obstacle than a priority for them,” says Beryl Lipton, an EFF investigative researcher who found the documents.
The investigation comes as San Francisco hotly debates police use of surveillance tools.
Mayor London Breed, new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and the Board of Supervisors have been considering expanding permissions for police to use surveillance equipment, which was restricted in a 2019 city ordinance. The EFF and American Civil Liberties Union sued The City in August to restrict the use of surveillance cameras, an issue the supervisors continue to work through.
The documents unearthed in the investigation show law enforcement discussing whether the software could run afoul of citizens' constitutional protection against unreasonable searches, as laid out in the Fourth Amendment. The 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Carpenter v. United States requires police to obtain search warrants to access some cell phone location data.
Lipton says that's another reason legal scrutiny is needed. “Even with measures in place, we see law enforcement use nontraditional avenues to avoid being answerable to the communities that fund and empower them in the first place,” she says.
That was especially true in Vallejo, the EFF says, where the CHP sergeant discussed using the software to track witnesses.
“The software provides historical data on the location of cellular devices and through pattern of life analysis identifies the owners of those devices," the sergeant wrote in a 2019 email, noting it could identify people "whether they were involved as a suspect or witness.”
The CHP's discussion of using the software to track witnesses was particularly concerning, the EFF says.
"California Highway Patrol's interest in using Fog to identify individuals, whether or not they were involved in criminal activity, illustrates the reason we oppose use of Fog and like systems," the foundation said in a statement.
Fog Data Science, the Virginia company that makes the software, says in documents that its software cannot identify users, just their "advertiser ID," a code on their mobile devices used by apps to harvest data. But police say in the documents that they can use location data to track users and determine who they are.
The company said in a statement that “We are confident law enforcement has the responsible leadership, constraints and political guidance at the municipal, state, and federal level to ensure that any law enforcement tool and method is appropriately used in accordance with the laws in their respective jurisdictions.”
The CHP use of the software had a broad connection to Bay Area law enforcement, the documents show. The Vallejo CHP sergeant told a colleague in San Mateo in an email that “Sacramento Headquarters holds the only license for the CHP” but the office in Sacramento “helped us on many occasions.”
Despite the initial enthusiasm, the software had technical as well as privacy issues, and the CHP and the Fremont Police Department dropped Fog Reveal in 2021 after two years of use. The Sacramento sergeant wrote in an email in September 2020 that the CHP "could not point to Fog providing a significant lead in a single case."
The software has been used in many other parts of the country, including in Chino, near Los Angeles, where police used the software in massive sweeps revealing who was near minor theft and burglary scenes, the EFF found.
El Dorado County near Sacramento, the Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are among the jurisdictions still using the software, the EFF found.
The CHP did not provide comments in response to multiple requests by The Examiner.