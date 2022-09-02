Police Web

The California Highway Patrol secretly used surveillance software to gather cellphone data on ordinary citizens as well as criminal suspects, according to documents unearthed in a national investigation.

The practice is an invasion of privacy that infringes on constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and runs afoul of a key 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco privacy advocacy group that conducted the investigation with The Associated Press. 

