Countless attacks and security breaches at companies big and small have left people wondering: Where are all the cybersecurity experts?
The cybersecurity industry has the potential to employ at least 1.6 million people nationwide, according to Cyber Seek, a cybersecurity job-tracking database supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education. However, almost 600,000 of those jobs remain unfilled in the United States. Globally, that number reaches 3.5 million, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
The Coalition to Close the Cybersecurity Talent Gap is looking to change that.
Made up of 25 cybersecurity and technology leaders nationally, the coalition launched Monday through a partnership between NightDragon and NextGen Cyber Talent. NightDragon is a Bay Area investment and advisory firm focused on cybersecurity and safety, while NextGen is a Bay Area nonprofit that works to diversify the industry via education and career opportunities for those who historically have not had access.
Together, they are aiming to raise $1 million to fund cybersecurity education for Bay Area community college students during this week's RSA Conference in San Francisco, which ends Thursday.
NightDragon Vice President Amy De Salvatore was motivated to pursue the effort when former Salesforce Chief Trust Officer and NightDragon advisor Jim Alkove asked her, “Did you know it only takes $950,000 to fund all cybersecurity students in the Bay Area going to community colleges for a full year?”
“That really struck me,” De Salvatore said. “It also dawned on me that the highest and best use of NightDragon is ... to leverage our network, enlist them in some sort of pledge drive to raise that 950K, and then use the infrastructure and the program already set up at NextGen Cyber Talent to reimburse these students and really have an impact, a much bigger impact than we've ever had.”
The coalition has raised about $350,000 and hopes to garner the rest at the first RSA conference since the pandemic began. With this money, NextGen will be able to reimburse cybersecurity students for courses in which they received a B minus or higher.
Though the nonprofit has done this in the past, never before has there been an industrywide effort to raise money for cybersecurity students in this way, according to Krishnan Chellakarai, founder of NextGen and chief information security officer of Gilead Sciences.
To Chellakarai, the talent gap they are attempting to close is all too familiar.
“As a CISO, I see the need caused by the talent shortage every day, so we set out to create a platform for candidates to get access to the cybersecurity courses they need to set themselves up for a career in cybersecurity, as well as provide them with career opportunities and mentorship,” Chellakarai said. “Cybersecurity has proved to be such an incredible opportunity for me, and it feels good to give back and help others realize that same opportunity.”
According to De Salvatore, this talent gap exists for a number of reasons.
“The frequency, the sophistication and the volume of cybersecurity attacks in recent years is now off the charts,” De Salvatore said. “It's escalated at a level that nobody ever could have anticipated and so that requires more people to be trained on cybersecurity software and products and strategies and technologies in terms of how to thwart those attacks.”
Aside from the increase in cyber attacks, the industry has historically catered to highly educated males, significantly narrowing the talent pool. There is also an overall lack of visibility and funding for cybersecurity programs.
“You don't have 10-year-old students saying, ‘I want to grow up and be a chief information security officer’ because those curriculums and those career paths don't exist,” De Salvatore said.
If the Bay Area community college program is successful, NightDragon and NextGen are looking to expand the model to other states and community college systems and hope the industry will join them.
“We are already super encouraged by the progress we have seen,” Chellakarai said. “We also know that getting students introduced to cybersecurity is just the starting point. We need to keep them focused and help them grow a career in cybersecurity for a long time to come. In doing that, we can build the next generation of CISOs and other cybersecurity leaders.”
