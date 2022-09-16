Fresh off the hottest heat wave recorded this year, San Francisco is bracing for a weekend of wet weather.
A low pressure system from Typhoon Merbok, which is currently whipping Alaska with its strongest storm in over a decade, will bring rain to the Bay Area late Sunday through early Monday, with showers lingering into Tuesday.
Ahead of the rainfall's arrival, winds will whip through the Bay Area on Saturday. 15-25 mph gusts are possible for most of the day.
Downtown San Francisco is expected to get an inch of rain, while the wettest parts of The City are predicted to get 1.5 inches of rain.
Brian Garcia, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said that "soils are very dry, so it's going to absorb a lot of the water, which is great."
Some experts hope that the rain will help combat the Mosquito Fire, which is only 20% contained as of Friday morning.
Cal Fire officials have said that stronger winds from the incoming cold front could pose a threat to their efforts.
Garcia also noted that "one of the problems, of course, for the first big rain of the season is when we get water on the roadways, it becomes very slick."
As such, the California Highway Patrol will be watching the area's roads very closely this weekend, keeping close watch for possible spinouts.
Drivers are advised to drive slow and increase their following distance between vehicles. They are also encouraged to turn their windshield wipers and headlights on, making it easier for drivers and pedestrians alike to see them.
Garcia encouraged residents to "make sure that you prepare for the wet weather now so that you're ready for when it hits on Sunday."
Some events in the Bay Area could be impacted by the weather.
The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend for a 3-game series. Current forecasts indicate a 80% chance of rain and 15 mph winds for Sunday's finale.
Further down the coast, the San Francisco 49ers will get flashbacks to last week's rain-soaked affair in Chicago when they face the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. A 70% chance of rain and 13 mph winds are in the Levi's Stadium forecast.
