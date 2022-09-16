23797836_web1_201231-SFE-rain_1

Cool, rainy weather is expected throughout Sunday.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Fresh off the hottest heat wave recorded this year, San Francisco is bracing for a weekend of wet weather.

A low pressure system from Typhoon Merbok, which is currently whipping Alaska with its strongest storm in over a decade, will bring rain to the Bay Area late Sunday through early Monday, with showers lingering into Tuesday. 

