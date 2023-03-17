Silicon Valley Bank

The media speak to a man exiting  Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara. The bank's parent company has filed for bankruptcy. 

 Benjamin Fanjoy/Associated Press

It’s another dismal day for Bay Area banking, as fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank crisis continued to spread.

A day after announcing a $30 billion rescue package from major banks, shares of San Francisco's First Republic Bank crashed more than 20% Friday as the rescue package failed to assuage jittery investors.

