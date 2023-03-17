It’s another dismal day for Bay Area banking, as fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank crisis continued to spread.
A day after announcing a $30 billion rescue package from major banks, shares of San Francisco's First Republic Bank crashed more than 20% Friday as the rescue package failed to assuage jittery investors.
Meanwhile, SVB Financial, Silicon Valley Bank's parent, filed for bankruptcy, a week after the sudden and rapid collapse of SVB.
William Kosturos, SVB Financial’s chief restructuring officer, said the bankruptcy process will enable the company “to preserve value as it evaluates strategic alternatives for its prized businesses and assets, especially SVB Capital and SVB Securities," which are not included in the bankruptcy filing.
"SVB Capital and SVB Securities continue to operate and serve clients, led by their longstanding and independent leadership teams, Kosturos said in a statement.
SVB collapsed last week after announcing that it was posting a loss and raising more capital, news that triggered a bank run, as technology startups rushed to withdraw their funds. The 40-year-old bank had played a critical role as the go-to for new and emerging companies in the tech industry.
On Sunday, the Treasury Department announced that SVB clients will have access to all their funds.
The SVB collapse sparked worries about other regional banks, including First Republic Bank, whose share took a hit last week.
Those fears eased a bit Thursday after First Republic Bank announced that Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and U.S. Bank had agreed to support the beleaguered bank with $30 billion in deposits.
Their collective support strengthens our liquidity position, Jim Herbert, the bank’s founder and executive chairman, and CEO Mike Roffler, said in a statement.
But wary investors apparently weren’t convinced that the San Francisco bank could survive.
"Possibly the market is looking for an all-out sale/buyer rather than an injection of capital," John Petrides, portfolio manager at Tocqueville Asset Management, told Reuters. "This situation is not over yet."
