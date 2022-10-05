Bay Area airport hits milestone for third consecutive month By James Salazar | Examiner Staff Writer James Salazar Author twitter Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Passengers at Oakland International Airport's Terminal 2. WikiMedia Commons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oakland International Airport saw over one million total passengers for the third month in a row. Passenger totals reached 91.4 percent of 2019 levels, the highest percent return seen so far at OAK since the start of the pandemic. American Airlines to close SFO flight attendant base Company closed its pilot base in SFO nearly a decade ago. Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over S.F. during Fleet Week Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Navy, begins Oct… Bryant L. Francis, the Port of Oakland's director of aviation, called the levels of traffic "extremely encouraging for us." On a 12-month rolling basis, traffic is up 64.2 percent with roughly 8 million passengers this year compared to roughly 5 million during the same period a year ago. Here's where San Francisco ranks in affordability for first-time homeowners According to a study, four out of the five most-expensive cities are in California. Uber calls employees back to the office, but with a catch The ride-share company isn't doing away entirely with remote work. Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oakland International Airport Oakland James Salazar Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Latest News Food and drink Pour one out: Popular Tenderloin gastropub shuts down Travel Queen's Court and a Salami toss: S.F.'s Italian Heritage Parade and Festival cap Fleet Week Housing New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco Culture What S.F. organization still presents the world's emerging performing artists? News Opinion Why is San Francisco’s top Catholic shielding pedophile priests? Culture Haight-Ashbury Festival returns: 'Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism' Housing Fourplex revival: SF's quest for density might not be dead, after all The Latest News Food and drink Pour one out: Popular Tenderloin gastropub shuts down Travel Queen's Court and a Salami toss: S.F.'s Italian Heritage Parade and Festival cap Fleet Week Housing New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco Culture What S.F. organization still presents the world's emerging performing artists? News Opinion Why is San Francisco’s top Catholic shielding pedophile priests? Culture Haight-Ashbury Festival returns: 'Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism' Housing Fourplex revival: SF's quest for density might not be dead, after all Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Why is San Francisco’s top Catholic shielding pedophile priests? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco