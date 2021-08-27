Money to keep BART and other transit systems running is coming from the American Rescue Plan. (Shutterstock)

Money to keep BART and other transit systems running is coming from the American Rescue Plan. (Shutterstock)

BART to receive $331 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding

By Eli Walsh

Bay City News

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday that it is issuing a grant of nearly $331 million to BART to help the transit agency recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $330.8 million grant is coming from the American Rescue Plan, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and is intended to help BART maintain staffing and service levels in future fiscal years, as the agency’s ridership is expected to slowly return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the decade.

“Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities and the American people throughout this pandemic,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running and ensure people can get where they need to go.”

BART is also expected to receive federal funding from the infrastructure bills Congress is currently considering. The agency could potentially receive the funding it needs to complete its extension into downtown San Jose.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement that including funding for transit agencies in the American Rescue Plan has been “essential” to helping people get to work as well as to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“Keeping mass transit up and running is key to getting people back to work as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Bay Area NewsCOVID-19federal budgetpublic transit

Previous story
Giants legends offer advice to newbies on handling September pressure
Next story
Air district expands filtration program to all Bay Area counties

Just Posted

The Salesforce Tower gondola is back with all its slow-speed thrills, taking riders from Mission Street up to Salesforce Park. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
From gondolas to office dogs, a snapshot of SF’s tech scene this week

By Jeff Elder Examiner staff writer Editor’s note: This week, we’re launching… Continue reading

Giants newcomers can turn to veterans like Buster Posey, pictured here in 2019 with manager Bruce Bochy, for advice on how to handle pennant race pressure. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)
Giants legends offer advice to newbies on handling September pressure

‘Listen to Buster. And Crawford. And Belt. And watch how they go about their business’

A Recycle For Veterans beach cleanup in Los Angeles on Earth Day in April 2021. (Photo courtesy Tyler Robison and Kevin Savage)
Marine veterans combat SF’s pandemic pollution with brand-new cleanup effort

‘I wanted to build a community that allowed people to have a purpose again’

People against COVID-19 vaccine mandates rallying at Civic Center Plaza on Friday cite health, religion and distrust of the goverment as reasons for rejecting inoculations. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
As vaccine mandates roll out across SF, skeptics voice opposition

‘In addition to this being a form of insensitive, bully-leadership, it is egregious and irresponsible’

Yik Yak, an app once targeted to undergraduate college students, has returned, with an audience aimed at ages 12 and older. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Yik Yak is back, bringing concerns about cyberbullying with it

Popular phone app was used improperly by students back in its heyday

Most Read