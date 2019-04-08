UPDATED: Service resumes but some delays persist after death on BART tracks at El Cerrito del Norte Station

The Contra Costa County coroner’s office is investigating a death that occurred Monday morning when a person was struck by a BART train at the El Cerrito del Norte station.

The Warm Springs-bound train struck the person shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the station at 6400 Cutting Blvd., BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

The collision initially prompted the closure of the El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations, but both stations were open again by around 10 a.m.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses provided mutual aid for people along the affected part of the BART route along bus lines 72M and 72R, but major delays associated with the station closures have been reported all along the Richmond line.

The identity of the person killed by the train has not been released.