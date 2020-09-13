BART service disrupted by systemwide computer problem

BART service was shut down for much of Sunday morning due to a systemwide computer communications problem.

The agency announced a systemwide shutdown shortly before the day’s operations were scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and told passengers to seek other options.

Service had been restored by about 11:45 a.m. between the Montgomery Street station in San Francisco and all East Bay stations, and was being restored to the entire system by around 12:30 p.m.

Those traveling between the Powell Street station, Millbrae, and San Francisco International Airport were advised to continue to use San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and SamTrans bus service, the district said.

The problems come just a day before the transit district is scheduled to increase the frequency of trains to serve increased weekday ridership. The system plans to have trains on some lines running every

15 minutes during weekday commute hours.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/