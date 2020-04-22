BART police to enforce mask requirement for passengers

BART will enforce a requirement from the counties where it operates that any riders entering the system must wear face masks to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus starting Wednesday.

Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties have all issued health orders effective Wednesday requiring people to wear face masks when outside of the home for certain activities such as entering essential businesses or riding public transportation.

BART police, who recently shifted their resources to focus on the entrances of stations and faregates, will be giving reminders of the face mask requirement and then ask the person to leave the system if they refuse to wear a mask or do not have one.

BART officials said riders should not confront each other about a lack of a face covering, and should instead just move away from that person.

The agency is putting signs in all stations to remind riders of the new policy and will make announcements inside stations and on trains, as well as posting announcements on BART’s website and social media platforms.

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
City gets millions in private donations to help with coronavirus response
Next story
Newsom says California shutdown must continue, but surge in testing will help

Just Posted

SF expands coronavirus testing to all ‘essential’ employees with symptoms

Access to coronavirus testing has expanded to include public and private essential… Continue reading

More than 60K have filed for unemployment in SF

Unemployment claims in San Francisco have soared past 60,000 this year and… Continue reading

Newsom says California shutdown must continue, but surge in testing will help

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced an expansion of coronavirus testing capability… Continue reading

Fiorella, Bi-Rite team up to provide free meals to essential workers

Health care, grocery store and restaurant employees eligible for program

Congestion pricing suspended on Bay Bridge

The Bay Area Toll Authority voted Wednesday to suspend weekday congestion pricing… Continue reading

Most Read