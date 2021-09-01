BART offering half-priced fares for Clipper card users

In an attempt to bring back riders, BART is offering discount fares for a month. (Samantha Laurey/Bay City News) In an attempt to bring back riders, BART is offering discount fares for a month. (Samantha Laurey/Bay City News)

BART is offering half-off fares for people using Clipper cards starting Sept. 1 and lasting through all of September.

The reduced fare, available for those using the Clipper card or smartphone app, is an effort by the transit agency to encourage riders to come back to the system, which is still seeing only about 25 percent of its pre-COVID weekly ridership numbers and 40 percent of weekend ridership.

Clipper is free when set up using the new Clipper smartphone app at clippercard.com/ClipperWeb/pay-with-phone or when a card is ordered online and set up for automatic reloading of funds. The card costs $3 if purchased at a station vending machine.

Other transit agencies in the Bay Area are also offering discounts and promotions during September.

More information about the programs can be found at allaboardbayarea.com/info/.

Bay Area NewsTransittransportation