All BART fares will be 50% off for the month of September. The promotion celebrates the 50th anniversary of the transit agency, which first came into service on Sept. 11, 1972.

“It’s just a way to give back to riders and to thank them for riding,” said Alicia Trost, BART’s spokesperson.

