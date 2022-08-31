A BART “Fleet of the Future” train bound for Millbrae arrives at S.F.’s Powell Street station. BART fares will be 50% off for the month of September to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the transit agency.
Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner
September marks the 50th anniversary of BART, which first came into service on Sept. 11, 1972.
All BART fares will be 50% off for the month of September.
“It’s just a way to give back to riders and to thank them for riding,” said Alicia Trost, BART’s spokesperson.
The discount will automatically be reflected when using a Clipper card.
Clipper is currently offering free cards when you add a new one in Apple Wallet or Google Pay, as well as when you order one online and set up automatic reloading. There is a one-time $3 fee to purchase a new card from a BART station vending machine.
September’s 50% off promotion can also be combined with other Clipper discounts already available for youth, seniors, riders with disabilities and low-income adult riders. Proof of eligibility is required for discount Clipper cards, meaning they aren’t available at station vending machines.
As students return to classrooms and some workers are being called back into the office, BART ridership has steadily risen. BART recorded roughly 157,000 riders on Aug. 24, its second-highest ridership day since March 2020, falling behind only the Warriors parade in June.
Trost noted that the discount is about more than boosting turnout. However, “it will be tremendous if we see a significant increase in ridership. And of course, that’s always our goal, is to try to get more people out using the system,” she said.
Safety remains a top concern for passengers, especially within the last week. On Friday, a man was shot on a Daly City-bound BART train at Oakland’s Fruitvale station. On Sunday, another man died from his injuries after being stabbed at the 24th Street station plaza in The City.
Trost said that “crime is very, very rare on BART and really all transit.”
“When you hear something happens, it’s something that’s very memorable and impactful. It is difficult to get over that narrative, but at the end of the day, our crime rates are extremely low,” she added.
To protect its passengers, BART has increased the number of employees present on trains and platforms. The agency has also deployed more police officers, transit ambassadors and specially trained crisis intervention specialists.
BART’s 50th anniversary celebration is an all-encompassing affair. Aside from discounted fares, BART has placed throwback posters and maps on trains and in stations. BART will also bringing an arcade to the Powell Street station Saturday in a tribute to the system’s early days.
The biggest celebration, the 50th Birthday Party and Family Fun Festival, happens Sept. 10 at Lake Merritt station and plaza in Oakland. In addition to games and prizes, a train cab will double as a photo booth, and time capsule from 1972 will be unveiled.
“Our 50th birthday has given us the opportunity to allow people to celebrate BART and the role we’ve played in their lives, and how much a part of the culture we are in the Bay Area. And we’ve had a tremendous response,” said Trost.
