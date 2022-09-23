Riding BART? Better mask-up.

Riders wear masks as they wait for trains at the Montgomery BART station on July 29, after BART reinstated their mask policy. Photo courtesy of Examiner staff. 

Only one public transportation agency with service in San Francisco will still require masks next month.

Beginning Oct. 1, BART will no longer require passengers aboard its trains and within its stations to wear masks as a COVID-19 mitigation measure following a vote of the agency's board of directors on Thursday night. 

