BART investigating police confrontation over breakfast sandwich

BART took criticism Friday after a video began circulating of a confrontation between officers and a passenger eating a breakfast sandwich at the Pleasant Hill BART station on Monday around 8 a.m. (Courtesy photo)

BART is investigating a group of police officers who handcuffed a man after he was stopped for eating a breakfast sandwich on a BART train platform.

The incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. Monday, sparked controversy after a video of the confrontation was posted on social media Friday morning.

“BART’s independent police auditor received a complaint about this and is reviewing,” said BART Board Vice President Rebecca Saltzman. “I and other BART directors are following up with management about this.”

“It was brought to our attention late this morning. We are in the very early stages of collecting evidence,” said the Police Auditor Russell Bloom, who added that an investigative team is currently reviewing the video posted on social media, as well as footage from the station’s security cameras and police officers’ body cameras.

Meanwhile, residents and officials on social media are rushing to Gluckman’s defense, accusing BART of over policing and targeting people of color. The officers in the video all appeared to be white, while Gluckman appears to be African American.

“To see yet another young black man impacted by law enforcement like this is extremely troubling to me,” said Janice Li, who represents part of San Francisco on BART’s Board of Directors. “This is a question of what we are putting our BART police towards. We know how to make the system better and safer, and this ain’t it.”