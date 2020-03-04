Victim rescued from ‘under train’ at Glen Park BART station, delays expected

Emergency workers rescued a person from under a BART train Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

That person was rescued from under a train, the fire department wrote on Twitter, and paramedics are attending to the victim who is in critical condition.

The agency announced a medical emergency at Glen Park at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, which the agency said would lead to a “major delay.”

BART closed Glen Park Station in response to reports of a person being on the trackway.

Trains are running through Glen Park and not stopping, according to BART.

Muni is providing “mutual aid” between Balboa Park and Embarcadero BART Stations, providing transit for those affected by the BART closure.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/