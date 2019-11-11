BART general manager ‘disappointed’ in police handling of confrontation with man eating sandwich

BART took criticism Friday after a video began circulating of a confrontation between officers and a passenger eating a breakfast sandwich at the Pleasant Hill BART station on Monday around 8 a.m. (Courtesy photo)

A furious public has widely criticized BART for detaining and ticketing a man for eating a sandwich on a train station platform in a video that went viral Friday.

Now BART General Manager Bob Powers has joined the chorus of criticism, issuing a statement Monday morning saying he is “disappointed” in the handling of the situation. BART police cited the man, who is identified as Bill Gluckman on social media but who identified himself to ABC7 as Steve Foster, of Concord, for eating at the Pleasant Hill BART Station last week.

“I apologize to Mr. Foster, our riders, employees, and the public who have had an emotional reaction to the video,” Powers wrote.

The incident has received national news coverage, with BART widely condemned for what some have called a heavy-handed reaction. BART riders, incensed at the arrest, protested Saturday morning by eating food en masse at Embarcadero BART Station.

BART Board member Janice Li, who attended the protest, said she was “surprised” to see Powers’ “strong” statement against the incident.

“This story has continued to capture the public’s imagination,” she told the San Francisco Examiner. “It’s sustaining international attention.”

Largely, she said, that’s because of the unspoken context behind the citation — that black and brown people tend to be cited at higher rates than other people in police work nationally, and also at BART.

“It does seriously concern me that another young black man was involved in a police incident” at BART, Li said. “I’m not going to talk about this incident in particular, but using BART police to intensely enforce eating and drinking is not making our system more safe, reliable or clean.”

While Powers, the BART general manager, did express concern at the arrest, he also described a tough situation for the BART Police officer.

Powers said he watched video of the incident. When the officer moved to issue a citation of the man, “the individual refused to provide identification, cursed at and made homophobic slurs at the officer who remained calm through out [sic] the entire engagement,” Powers said.

He added, “the officer was doing his job, but context is key.” That context, Powers wrote, is that while eating and drinking inside the paid area is indeed banned, enforcement of those infractions “should not be used to prevent us from delivering our mission to provide safe, reliable and clean transportation.”

Instead of citing passengers at all times, Powers wrote, “we have to read each situation and allow people to get where they are going on time and safely.”

