Despite half-off fares in September, BART ridership didn’t increase much.

What will it take to woo riders back on to BART trains? If the results of the transit agency’s September promotion are any indicator, slashing fares may not be enough.

BART riders enjoyed half-off fares for the month of September as a celebration of the system’s 50th anniversary and a promotion designed to coincide with many companies’ post-Labor Day return-to-the-office policies. Midway through October, with fares back to normal, it’s possible to look back at how the promotion may have affected ridership.

