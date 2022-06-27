BART customers are about to pay a little more to ride the rails.
Starting Friday, BART fares will increase 3.4%. Riders traveling within San Francisco will see fares rise from $2.10 to $2.15. The average fare across the system will increase from $3.78 to $3.93. Check out BART’s website for the updated fare chart.
The increase was originally scheduled to take effect in January, but was delayed due to the pandemic. It’s being initiated as part of BART’s inflation-based fare increase program, which began in 2003. The new fares, which were last adjusted at the beginning of 2020, are rising less than the rate of inflation, the agency noted in a press release.
BART, along with other Bay Area transit agencies, offers a 20% fare discount for adults earning below 200% of the federal poverty level. Youth and seniors can also access BART discount programs.
The fare increases come as BART tries to woo back riders who abandoned the system during the pandemic. Ridership remains at about 35% of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays, and about 50% on weekends. However, the Warriors parade and Pride resulted in pandemic-era ridership records.