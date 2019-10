Riders wait to board an arriving Warm Springs/South Fremont-bound train at Powell Street BART station on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

BART is experiencing major delays Wednesday evening because of police activity at Civic Center Station.

The agency was holding trains at the station after a person was making threats on the platform, according to the agency.

BART said the delay was on the San Francisco Line in the San Francisco International Airport, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.

The agency began restoring service at around 5:34 p.m.