BART has installed dispensers that provide free short stories to riders. (Courtesy BART)

BART has installed dispensers that provide free short stories to riders. (Courtesy BART)

BART distributing short stories for free at three stations

Looking for something to read on BART?

The transit agency has installed dispensers at the Richmond, Fruitvale and Pleasant Hill stations that spit out short stories for free. It’s part of a partnership with Short Edition, the company that makes the dispensers and puts together the short stories.

The kiosks are like vending machines for creative writing, dispensing stories on eco-friendly recyclable, receipt-like paper. They’re touchless; you just hover your finger over the button to get your story. The stories take less than 5 minutes to read.

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is a fan of the dispensers. The first one in the United States was at his Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco’s North Beach.

“I read about it and thought it was a wonderful idea,” Coppola told BART. “Art dispensed by machine, and for free.”

Once the pilot program is fully up and running, BART will create opportunities for local writers to have their work featured in the dispensers. Coppola said that writers interested in submitted stories should make them personal. “Have a theme or point you need to express, and enjoy writing it,” he said.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
San Francisco lawmaker says jaywalking shouldn’t be a crime
Next story
Sunnydale, Potrero View housing projects set to get city Wi-Fi

Just Posted

Residents at Sunnydale public housing will gain access to the internet under a new city-sponsored project. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Sunnydale, Potrero View housing projects set to get city Wi-Fi

New system aims to bridge digital divide

LisaRuth Elliott, co-founder of the history project Shaping San Francisco, has been pleased to welcome visitors to Alemany Farm in The City during the pandemic. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Farmer, artist and historian LisaRuth Elliott is shaping San Francisco

‘As soon as you start researching, the world opens up beneath you’

Lifelong Medical Care staff member, Genette Miller, gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at a Lifelong clinic on February 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Lifelong Medical Care)
UCSF medical experts warn pandemic’s end not yet in sight

Structural changes necessary for post-COVID society

Jaywalking is a common sight in San Francisco, but it can carry large fines and consequences, especially for low income residents and people of color. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
San Francisco lawmaker says jaywalking shouldn’t be a crime

Assemblymember Phil Ting introduces legislation to decriminalize certain street crossings

School Board Vice President Alison Collins has been the subject of widespread calls for her resignation since a parent active in a recall effort unearthed tweets in which she uses derogatory language toward Asian Americans. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
School board strips Alison Collins of titles, committees in vote of no confidence

The San Francisco school board voted 5-2 Thursday to strip Board member… Continue reading

Most Read