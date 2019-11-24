BART cancels Sunday plans to single-track trains through SF

BART has cancelled work that was expected to require single-tracking between the Embarcadero and 24th Street Mission stations for most of the day on Sunday.

The ongoing replacement of cables that feed power to trains is being done on weekends to minimize disruptions.

Work continues this weekend on safety upgrades on the Warm Springs line in the East Bay that require single-tracking between the South Hayward and Fremont stations, with expected delays of up to 40 minutes for riders.

