BART cancels Sunday plans to single-track trains through SF

BART has cancelled work that was expected to require single-tracking between the Embarcadero and 24th Street Mission stations for most of the day on Sunday.

The ongoing replacement of cables that feed power to trains is being done on weekends to minimize disruptions.

Work continues this weekend on safety upgrades on the Warm Springs line in the East Bay that require single-tracking between the South Hayward and Fremont stations, with expected delays of up to 40 minutes for riders.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Rainstorm to arrive in Bay Area ahead of Thanksgiving

Just Posted

City struggled to fix Laguna Honda after patient abuse scandal

Documents show Medicare refused to cover costs for new patients for nearly 30 days as penalty

Rainstorm to arrive in Bay Area ahead of Thanksgiving

The Bay Area’s first rainstorm of 2019 is expected to arrive just… Continue reading

Flare-up between SF and Chinese merchants reveals Muni’s inadequate translation services

A small, simple transportation project meant to speed up buses for 42,000 San Franciscans has sputtered out of control.

Google workers allege retaliation for opposition to customs, immigration contracts

Rally outside company’s SF office draws large crowd of protesters

Community raising money support businesses, residents displaced by fire

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support the victims of a large fire… Continue reading

Most Read