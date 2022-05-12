News

BART, Caltrain to increase service for Bay to Breakers

By Bay City News

By Bay City News • May 12, 2022 9:30 am
BART and Caltrain are adding trains to help Bay to Breakers runners get to the race on time. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

BART and Caltrain are adding trains to help Bay to Breakers runners get to the race on time. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

By Bay City News

BART and Caltrain will provide additional trains early Sunday morning to get runners to the 8 a.m. starts of the the Bay to Breakers.

The 12 kilometer race was first run in 1912 and begins near the Embarcadero and goes west through the city and Golden Gate Park to the Great Highway.

BART plans to provide four additional trains that will arrive at the Embarcadero station at 7 a.m. with limited service:

  • One train will leave Millbrae at 6:31 a.m. and will stop at Daly City at 6:44 a.m., 16th Street Mission at 6:54 a.m. and then Embarcadero at 7 a.m. No other stops will be made.
  • A second train will leave Pleasant Hill at 6:25 a.m. and will stop at MacArthur at 6:45 a.m., West Oakland at 6:53 a.m. and then Embarcadero at 7 a.m. No other stops will be.
  • A third train will leave Dublin at 6:20 a.m. and will stop at Bay Fair at 6:37 a.m., West Oakland at 6:56 a.m. and then Embarcadero at 7:03 a.m. No other stops will be made.
  • A fourth train will leave El Cerrito del Norte at 6:37 a.m. and will stop at MacArthur at 6:51 a.m., West Oakland at 6:59 a.m. and then Embarcadero at 7:06 a.m. No other stops will be made.

Caltrain will run two northbound special event trains with limited stops.

Two trains will depart from San Jose Diridon Station at 5:50 a.m. and 6:02 a.m. and will arrive at the San Francisco Caltrain Station at 7:17 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively.

Trains will be single-tracking at the Burlingame, Broadway, San Mateo, Hayward Park, Hillsdale, Palo Alto and California Avenue stations, so riders should pay attention to signs and announcements to be sure they are on the correct platform. The starting line is about 1.4 miles from the San Francisco Caltrain Station, so participants can walk to the starting line or take Muni’s T-Third light-rail service.

Masks are required on BART and recommended on board for both Caltrain and Muni.

Sign Up For The Daily Newsletter
Related Stories
People outside the Tenderloin Linkage Center in January. Gary McCoy, a vice president at health nonprofit HealthRIGHT 360, filed a defamation lawsuit against writer Erica Sandberg after she falsely accused McCoy, an advocate for harm reduction and supervised drug consumption, of being responsible for the “murder of 1,500 plus drug addicts at the failed Linkage Center.” (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
San Francisco healthcare leader files defamation suit following targeted Twitter wanted poster

“This type of discourse is so inappropriate and ineffective and harmful, and it’s become so commonplace, particularly on Twitter…”

By Sydney Johnson Examiner staff writer
Dr. Bria Peacock, a resident in the obstetrician-gynecologist program at San Francisco General Hospital, says she is considering returning to Georgia to help women receive reproductive care there. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Doctors are concerned about a post Roe v. Wade world

“Decimating abortion training in half the country will have far-reaching impacts.”

By Sydney Johnson Examiner staff writer
St. Ignatius Church, as seen from Tank Hill, is in the midst of a $25 million fundraising operation to repair water damage and upgrade it to survive future earthquakes. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Landmark St. Ignatius Church needs repairs, and it’s not going to be cheap

Preservation of historic San Francisco beacon still $4 million short

By Al Saracevic