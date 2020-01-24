BART approves building 22 canopies over Market Street station entrances

BART directors at a meeting in Oakland Thursday approved acontract for construction of 22 canopies over entrances to four BART stations along Market Street in San Francisco.

The contract includes $64 million for 19 canopies and an option to build three more when funding is identified.

The locations are BART’s Embarcadero, Montgomery Street, Powell Street and Civic Center stations. Construction will take seven years because only one entrance to each station will be closed at a time.

BART officials said the canopies will protect new escalators approved last year and will also increase security and cleanliness.

Funding for the new canopies will come from voter-approved city,regional and state measures providing for transit improvements.

When BART eventually eliminates its magnetic-stripe paper tickets from use, it will… Continue reading

