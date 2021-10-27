Plans are for restrooms at the Powell Street station in The City to reopen in February. (Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file)

BART announces plans to reopen restrooms at Powell, 19th Street Oakland stations

Facilities have been closed since 9/11

BART officials on Tuesday announced plans to reopen restrooms at two of the transit agency’s busiest stations — 19th Street Oakland and Powell Street in downtown San Francisco.

The restrooms are set to reopen in February for the first time in more than 20 years after BART closed them, citing safety concerns following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

For at least the first three months after reopening, restrooms will be staffed with attendants, agency officials said.

BART’s Board of Directors is slated this week to hear from BART General Manager Bob Powers about restroom reopening plans for eight other stations around the system that also were closed following 9/11.

A staff report on the agenda for the Oct. 28 BART directors meeting outlines plans for reopening restrooms at other stations, including capital funding needing for enhancements to improve accessibility at Lake Merritt and Montgomery stations, which will reopen in 2022.

Restrooms that remain closed at Downtown Berkeley, Embarcadero, Civic Center, 12th Street Oakland, 16th Street Mission and 24th Street Mission stations are slated for improvements and will not reopen until 2023 or after.

The estimated cost of reopening all station restrooms is $14 million.

— Bay City News

