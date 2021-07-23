BART ahead of schedule on infrastructure projects funded by Measure RR bonds

BART has completed more than one fourth of improvement projects being funded by Measure RR, which voters passed in 2016. (Kevin N.Hume/The Examiner, 2019)

More than one quarter of the infrastructure projects on which BART is working with Measure RR funding have been completed, exceeding the agency’s timeline projections from when the measure went before voters in 2016.

BART is currently working on more than 120 infrastructure repair and improvement projects and already has invested roughly $866 million from Measure RR, which authorized the transit agency to issue bonds totaling $3.5 billion to replace aging rail and track components, some of which are more than 40 years old, and modernize the transit system’s stations.

BART officials credited the COVID-19 pandemic with providing the opportunity to hasten infrastructure improvements. Track workers were able to do more than they otherwise would have over the last year because the system’s hours and ridership were reduced.

As of March 2021, BART has utilized Measure RR funds to replace 34 miles of track rail, 27 miles of electrical cables and improved the safety of the platform edges at seven stations.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/