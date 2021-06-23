BART adding special train service for Giants night games

Fans look to board BART trains for the Bay Bridge series this weekend. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner, 2019)

Additional trains serving limited stops after regular BART service ends will be added for fans after San Francisco Giants night games starting Friday, when the Giants play the Oakland A’s in the Bay Bridge series, the transit district announced Tuesday.

The special service will continue for night games until Aug. 30, when BART plans to resume service until midnight Monday through Saturday.

The limited stops will only serve the Pleasant Hill, Bay Fair, El Cerrito del Norte, MacArthur and West Oakland stations in the East Bay, and Embarcadero, 16th Street Mission and Daly City in San Francisco. Only the Embarcadero Station will be open for entering after regular BART service ends.

BART officials, which said four special event trains will leave Embarcadero around 10:30 p.m., advise fans to be on the Embarcadero platform by 10:25 p.m.

One train will take riders from Embarcadero and will stop at 16th Street Mission and Daly City stations only, with no other stops along the line.

A second train will take riders to West Oakland, MacArthur and Pleasant Hill only. A third train will take riders to West Oakland and Bay Fair only and a fourth will take riders to West Oakland, MacArthur and El Cerrito del Norte only.

For Friday’s game, BART will hold the four special event trains for the end of the scheduled fireworks display. “This will be a special one-time exception to the timing of the trains,” the district said, with trains leaving 40 minutes after the end of the fireworks.

