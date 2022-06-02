Everett Middle School is not the pride and joy of the San Francisco Unified School District. It wasn’t back in 2010, and it isn’t in 2022.
In 2013, however, the school earned the praise of Shaun Donovan, then-secretary of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, something school staff never would have imagined three years earlier.
It was over those three years that Everett received a federal grant of $4.5 million. Everett, along with eight other SFUSD schools, used the grant money to fund summer school classes, buy more laptops and textbooks, hire 70 new staff members and identify resources students were lacking outside of school.
According to a previous SF Examiner article, Everett was able to boost its Academic Performance Index by 40 points. At the time, this was the highest recorded increase in city history.
After the three-year grant period, however, the funds dried up, as did programming that may have helped Everett avoid the crises it now faces, said Jennifer Ferrigno, legislative aide to District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Looking to avoid the rapid rise and inevitable fall that comes with short-term school funding, Ronen and five other supervisors introduced the Back on Track - Student Success Fund Charter Amendment May 24 for the November ballot.
$70 million annually from ERAF
If passed, the Student Success Fund would ramp up to $70 million over a three-year period, where it would stay for the next 22 years. The funds would come from the excess Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund, which has been part of a general fund used to address any city need.
According to Parent Advisory Council coordinator Michelle Jacques-Menegaz, some city employees expressed concern, given that their raises and benefits can come from the general fund. In response, the charter amendment drafters included safety language — if The City’s budget deficit exceeds $200 million, the fund can be decreased to as little as $25 million.
If the ERAF becomes unstable, the Board of Supervisors can identify alternate funding sources. For now, however, Ferrigno said the ERAF is sufficiently plentiful; $70 million is projected to make up 18% of the excess ERAF for fiscal year 2025-26.
With discretion over the whole city and everything that comes with it, the Board of Supervisors could have chosen to allocate this money in other ways. However, Ronen explained that many of the “extremely expensive” issues facing The City, such as homelessness and mass incarceration, often start at childhood.
“Usually it's because kids are dealing with trauma and underachievement and we don't catch that early where we can change their path,” Ronen said. “Not only is this the right thing to do, but it's fiscally the smart thing to do in the long term, because we can invest in kids early and make sure they’re successful adults.”
Pandemic-driven educational problems
Aside from serving as a city supervisor, Ronen is also a parent who experienced firsthand the hardships of distance learning for SFUSD students during the pandemic.
“(My daughter) was in the second grade at the time and didn't have the self-control or really the ability to distance learn on her own,” Ronen recalled. “It was impossible to work full time and provide her the support she needed.”
Although she was able to work from home, Ronen couldn’t help but think of the parents who had no such luxury and the students who fell behind as a result.
Many programs designed to aid such students, Ronen said, have been dismantled as a result of the district’s structural deficit.
“Middle- and upper-class families end up supplementing what public schools offer to provide these kinds of things whereas low-income kids, there’s really no way for them to access them,” said Board of Education Commissioner Matt Alexander, who helped draft the charter amendment. “We really ought to be doing it as a public school system to ensure that all kids have access.”
Different programs for different needs
Under the assumption that each school has different needs, eligible schools will be able to apply for a Student Success Grant of up to $1 million per year. To do so, their School Site Council must agree to implement their grant proposal and partner with district and city departments as necessary. Schools must also have or must plan to hire a community schools coordinator.
Though eligible schools do not necessarily need to be community schools, coordinators like Leslie Hu would help to implement a “community school strategy.” This strategy would involve students, families, educators and administrators coming together to decide how to allocate the funds they received based on the hopes and needs of their students, Hu said.
As outlined in the charter amendment, schools may decide to improve academic outcomes and social-emotional well-being by hiring more tutors, school nurses, literacy and math specialists, social workers or school psychologists, to name a few. Other community-oriented solutions include arts and culture, after-school and summer programming.
To secure a grant and implement any of these programs, schools will have to apply.
Drafters chose a grant application process instead of allocating funds to schools with the most need partly because of the potential instability of the fund, Hu said. Even if the fund only decreases by $1 million, that could “wreak havoc on a school.”
Though the charter amendment states that schools with low academic achievement will be prioritized, it will be up to the district to set criteria and determine eligibility.
With a grant application process comes the concern that under-resourced schools won’t have the means to apply for the grant in the first place.
“One of the things every (school) recognizes is that they know they want to be a community school, but part of the reason you want to be a community school is because you don't have the resources that you need to serve students,” Hu said. “Who has the time to sit down and spend hours writing grants?”
As of May 18, SFUSD was set to receive $33.7 million in grants from the California Department of Education. These funds aim to help 29 schools in the district hire a community schools coordinator and implement a community schools model.
The coordinator can then help their school apply for the Student Success Grant to ensure the model outlives the state grant, Jacques-Menegaz said. Schools that are not yet ready to implement such a model can also be awarded a technical assistance grant to help them reach that capacity.
Regardless, Hu said the application process will have to be simple.
Parental concerns
Although the San Francisco Parent Coalition is excited by the prospect of more money for their children's schools, Executive Director Meredith Dodson questioned whether this proposal is the most effective use of funds and whether it includes enough accountability measures, as SFUSD has not been successful at tying dollars to student outcomes and well-being in recent years.
The parent coalition also recognizes that the funds can’t directly counteract the district’s deficit, which puts them at jeopardy of a state takeover in the coming years.
“We don’t want to see our district fall into state receivership,” Dodson said. “We know that has even worse outcomes for kids and for teachers and for our schools. The state wouldn't hesitate to close schools.”
If voters approve the charter amendment, she said, a large sum of money will be set aside that cannot aid the deficit, only reinstate the programs it took away.
“What will that mean for some of our baseline programs that the district then will need to consider cutting when you have something set aside that can’t be touched?” Dodson asked. “This is a really big question of how this specific proposal ties into and fits with the very real challenge facing our district of continuing declining revenues.”
Bringing students back to SFUSD
Aside from improving student outcomes, Alexander is hopeful that the charter amendment will attract families back to the district.
“I've talked to people who've said, ‘We were looking for schools that can provide a robust, holistic education for our kids,’” Alexander said. “Because of the resource gaps with the public schools, we're not always able to do that.”
With the resources and services their public schools may be able to provide as a result of these funds, Alexander thinks that many people will choose public schools again.
Neither the Board of Education nor the mayor has yet to take a stance on the proposed charter amendment. However, Board President Jenny Lam said the board looks forward to providing additional input and will remain focused on securing resources to better serve students.
In order to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, the charter amendment must pass through the Board of Supervisors — six of whom are already co-sponsors — with a simple majority of six votes. Then, it’s up to the voters to decide.
“The thing about our city is that consistently people, even people without kids, vote to support funding measures for public education,” Jacques-Menegaz said. “People recognize that there is a bigger value and importance to making sure that we have sufficient money for public education, so we're hoping that we can ride that wave.”