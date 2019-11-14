Baby found dead at San Francisco golf course was ‘probably abandoned’

Police have not determined the death to be criminal

Police do not suspect foul play in the death of an infant who was found lifeless at a golf course in San Francisco over the weekend, according to Police Chief Bill Scott.

The baby appeared to have been stillborn when golfers found the body at the Lincoln Park Golf Course near Sea Cliff on Saturday afternoon, Scott said Wednesday at the Police Commission.

While the case is still under investigation, Scott said police have not determined the death to be criminal and suspect the baby was “probably abandoned.”

Scott said investigators have not found the mother of the infant. Police previously issued a statement expressing concerns about her health.

The body was reported at 2:19 p.m. on the 300 block of 34th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444.

