Authorities identify man stabbed to death in Tenderloin amid recent violence

Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to a stabbing on the 400 block of Larkin Street on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Courtesy Sakura Sato)

A man who was stabbed to death in the Tenderloin on Wednesday has been identified, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Andre Grant, a 54-year-old man with no known address, was lying on the ground suffering from repeated stab wounds when police responded to a report of a stabbing on Larkin Street between Turk Street and Golden Gate Avenue at around 5:12 a.m., police said. He died at the scene.

Police have not made an arrest or released further details about the incident as of Thursday morning.

The killing comes amid a spate of violence in the neighborhood.

Days earlier, a drive-by shooting injured five men in broad daylight on Monday near Leavenworth and Eddy streets.

The homicide was also among a series of assault calls that Tenderloin Station responded to within the span of about an hour.

Five minutes before the killing, a 51-year-old man standing at Hallidie Plaza near the Powell BART Station in Union Square was stabbed with a knife.

He was injured but is expected to survive. No arrest has been made in the case.

Then at 6:13 a.m., a 39-year-old man was attacked from behind by three other men on Taylor Street between Market and Turk streets.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been arrested, while the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The violence continued outside of the Tenderloin in the afternoon and back in the neighborhood that night.

At around 12:50 p.m., Tenderloin Station responded to a fight on Market Street between Third and Fourth streets that seriously injured a 59-year-old man.

The man was punched and struck his head when he fell to the ground, police said.

His assailant, a 36-year-old man, was arrested.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

As the clock reached 9 p.m., a 24-year-old man was knocked unconscious by five people who attacked him on Golden Gate Avenue between Taylor and Jones streets.

He too was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No one was arrested.

Grant’s death marked the 22nd homicide of the year in San Francisco, an increase over the year prior.

As of the end of June 2019, there were 20 killings in the year.

Last week, a 79-year-old woman, Yuqin Sun, was killed while video chatting at a home in the Richmond District on June 17.

Her roommate, 60-year-old Min Jian Guan, has been arrested and charged with murder.

At the Police Commission last week, Chief Bill Scott said that reported violent crime is down by 13 percent overall compared to 2019.

