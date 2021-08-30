Aug. 30 is last day to register to vote in recall election

The recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom is Sept. 14, but Californians are encouraged to vote early. (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

Aug. 30 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming statewide recall election that could possibly see California Gov. Gavin Newsom end his term early.

The recall election became official in July, after retired Yolo County Sheriff Orrin Heatlie, along with Republican organizers, managed to get the more than 1,700,00 signatures needed to make the ballot.

During the Sept. 14 election, voters will be asked to vote “yes” if they support the recall or “no” if they want Newsom to stay in office.

More than 50 percent of voters must vote “no” in order for Newsom to stay in office until his term ends Jan. 2, 2023.

Voters will also be asked to choose one of 46 candidates to replace Newsom if the recall is successful.

People who are not registered can still do so through midnight online at registertovote.ca.gov or by submitting a paper voter registration application to their county’s election department in person or by mail, postmarked on Aug. 30.

CaliforniaelectionElection 2021State government